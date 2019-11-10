Jewell Sammis

Madison / Greenville, SC: Jewell Sammis, age 94, passed away on All Saints Day, November 1, 2019. Jesus came and swept Jewell up in His loving arms and said “let’s go home my child. It’s time for a new adventure! I will restore you to your fantastic, loving self. This time happy and completely whole.” Thanks be to God. Revelation 21 describes Heaven with gold and precious stones – how appropriate for our true gem.

Mom was a thoughtful and generous giver her whole life. Social butterfly does not quite describe her love to entertain. Jewell’s talents and generosity as a cook and hostess were widely heralded and greatly missed when she moved from Illinois and South Carolina. Her sharp wit and always ready laugh in the midst of any situation will be missed.

She was always active even when it was painful and tiring. An ace player, going out to play bridge and Mah Jongg each week was a must. An avid reader of many genres made her a wicked Jeopardy opponent. Before arthritis set in she was incredibly creative with needlepoint and quilting. A true artist.

She joined the Cadet Nurse Corps during WWII and earned her nursing degree. She had vast experience in the medical field; TB hospitals, pediatrics, office, oncology, head nurse and 11 years as nurse instructor. She was a tough teacher but all of her students passed their boards on the first try. Thanks Jewell.

After retiring to SC she volunteered extensively at the Greenville Free Clinic where she met many wonderful people who became dear friends. At the Clinic, she provided nursing leadership in the earliest days and continued her work there well into her 80s. Her remarkable life was an inspiration to all she came in contact with, patients, volunteers and staff alike. Her knowledge and professionalism were hallmarks of her work as a nurse.

Over the years she had numerous health issues and scares but nothing would stop her. She was a true “Energizer Bunny” who kept going and going and going. An absolute inspiration to everyone around her.

She was an awesome role model, renaissance woman, loyal friend and a most loving Mom. She will be deeply missed by SO many. But we haven’t lost her, we know exactly where she is. Thank you Lord for sharing this incredible angel with us for the past 94 years.

Memorials can be made to: Greenville Free Medical Clinic,PO Box 8993 Greenville, SC 29604

