STOUGHTON-Jesse Alexander Evans, age 35, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

He was born on Dec. 29, 1984, in Madison, the son of Luann Reisdorf and Jeff Evans. He married Emma Anderson on Oct. 13, 2017, in Madison.

Jesse owned his own locksmith business, Lock MD. He loved his job and took great pride in his adept skill set. With over 18 years of experience at just age 35, there was rarely a job Jesse could not do. He could fix anything. If it could be taken apart, Jesse could figure out how to put it back together. He enjoyed riding his Harley and spending time with friends. Jesse was genuine to his core. He was never shy about letting you know how he felt and didn’t mind stirring the pot a little. Without a doubt, he would go out of his way to help anyone in their time of need without question or hesitation. Jesse will be missed by all who knew him and whose lives he impacted.

Jesse is survived by his wife, Emma of Stoughton; daughter, Ava Bentzler of Oregon; father, Jeff Evans of Poynette; brother, Desmond Lawrence of Minneapolis; sisters, Meg Evans of Monona and Joleen Bailey-Lane of Madison; and many more family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Luann Reisdorf-Lawrence.

A Celebration of Life will be held for both Jesse and his mother, Luann, at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

“If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.”

