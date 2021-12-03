‘Jerseys 4 Jackson’ honors 8-year-old victim of Waukesha parade tragedy

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Jackson Sparks loved baseball.

When the 8-year-old boy became the youngest victim of the Waukesha parade tragedy, people were encouraged to wear jerseys to school or work on Friday, December 3 in his memory, and the “#jerseys4jackson” hashtag was born.

The hashtag has dozens of people sharing their photos — from the office staff of the Milwaukee Brewers to Major League players with roots in Wisconsin.

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic is from Waukesha and played at Waukesha West High School before being drafted in the first round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He shared a picture of his jersey in honor of Sparks.

Milwaukee Brewers staff also gathered at American Family Field for a group photo with the “Jerseys4Jackson” hashtag.

Brewers announcers Jeff Levering and Lane Grindle shared family photos of their kids wearing jerseys, as well.

Students and staff and Waukesha North High School also got together for a large group photo with everyone wearing a variety of jerseys Friday morning.

Sparks’ memorial and funeral were held Thursday, as Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags to be flown at half-staff across the state in his memory.

The last update from Children’s Wisconsin said five kids who were injured on the night of the parade tragedy remain hospitalized nearly two weeks later.

