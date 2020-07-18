Jerry M. Klema

MCFARLAND – Jerry M. Klema, age 80, of McFarland, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Feb. 1, 1940, in Mineral Point, the son of Lloyd Klema and Phyllis Weinbrenner.

Jerry graduated from Mineral Point High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He married Kay Cunningham on May 18, 1974, at The Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa. Jerry worked as a truck driver for various redi-mix companies retiring September of 2003 from Wingra. He was a past commander of American Legion Post No. 534. Jerry loved old cars and enjoyed driving with the Madison Vintage Auto Club. He loved being with friends and telling jokes. He was an avid Badgers and Packers fan. He adored his grandchildren and spending time with them.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Kay; daughter, Janet (Erik) Anderson; grandchildren, Miles and Aria; sister, Mavis Hathaway; brother, Eldon (Pat) Yanna; sister-in-law, Ardith Carroll; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepfather, Arthur Yanna; brothers, Virgil Klema and Edwin (Elaine) Klema; and several in-laws and friends.

A private service will be held. There will be an outdoor visitation at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions only 25 people will be allowed out of their vehicle at one time. Military Honors will be done at a private burial service. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.