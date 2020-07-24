Jerry L. Capps Sr.

MADISON – Jerry L. Capps Sr., age 87, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, after a long courageous battle with PSP, progressive supranuclear palsy.

He was born on Jan. 23, 1933, in Oxford, Kan., the son of Cleo Capps and Rosella (McKnight) Capps. Jerry graduated from East High Schoo inl 1952. He married Karen Kossow Capps on Sept. 1, 1965, in Madison. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Jerry worked as a photographer for UW-Madison before retiring. Jerry had many hobbies and his latest passion was playing tennis and was a long time member of USTA – the United States Tennis Association.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Karen; his son, Jerry (Terri ) Capps Jr.; two daughters, Julie McWain and Janet (Jim) Pfeifer; two brothers, Dan (Deb) Capps and Larry (Kim) Capps; and two brothers-in-law, Jim Kossow and Lester (Donna) Kossow many grandchildren great grandchildren nieces nephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Cleo F. Capps; mother, Rosella Capps; and sister-in-law, Jean Kossow.

Per Jerry’s request there will be no service.

A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Agrace HospiceCare for their care and devotion that they have shown to Jerry and Karen through this difficult time.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

