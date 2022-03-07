Jerry Dale Bevan

by Obituaries

Jerry Dale Bevan, 73, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Jerry was born on March 4, 1948, in Platteville, son of Dale and Frances (Rice) Bevan. Jerry graduated from Platteville High School, class of 1966. He was united in marriage to Judy Preston. He drove truck for many years, including long hauls for Hirschbach Trucking, local milk truck driving routes, and other short term truck driving jobs during his career. When he was younger, he also farmed with his father, Dale.

He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In recent years, he enjoyed working with his herd of beef cattle with a special interest in his bulls. Besides cattle, he had a soft heart for other animals including horses, cats, and dogs, one of which was his sidekick Bandit who was usually close by his side. Jerry embraced the peaceful country life listening to classic country music, strumming his guitar, and working on outdoor projects. He also liked the occasional trip to the casino (especially when the slots were hot). His kind heart, smile, and sense of humor will be missed by all that had the privilege to know him.

Jerry is survived by his four children, Dion (Dawn) Bevan, Meredith (Josh Stock) Bevan, Janet (Jason) Bries, and Dustin Bevan; four grandchildren, Brandon (Katie) Bries, McKenzie Bries, Ariel (Thomas) Ohmert, and Levi Stock; three great-grandchildren, Landyn and JJ Bries and Parker Ohmert; two sisters, Bette (Everett) Hooks and Linda (Bill) Chesterman; special friend, Brenda Fowell; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Frances Bevan.

Memorial services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will follow at the Lima Union Cemetery. Friends and family may visit on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. In lieu of plants and flowers, a memorial fund is being established in loving memory of Jerry D. Bevan. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

