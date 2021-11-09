Jerry Clifton Larrabee Sr.

by Obituaries

Jerry Clifton Larrabee Sr., 82, of Richland Center, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City.

He was born on August 6, 1939, in Menomonie, WI, the son of Clifford G. and Grace E. (Frye) Larrabee. Jerry served his country from 1956 -1959 as a Crew Chief Mechanic in the U.S Air Force.

On December 7, 1963, Jerry was united in marriage to Freda Mae Brook in Racine, WI. They moved to the Cazenovia area and then to their current residence in 1967. Jerry worked for Don Simpson garage in Cazenovia. All the while being a mechanic, Jerry turned toward farming for many years. During that time Jerry opened and operated his own garage, Larrabee and Sons. Also, during these years Jerry would work for Simpson’s Ford Tractor when a special need came up, usually the dreaded fixing of the tie balers. Deciding to retire from mechanic work, Jerry went to work at Ho-Chunk Casino, where he was a security officer. While a security officer he received awards for saving patrons lives. Even though he was a Security Officer, he would still do welding and other types of repair work.

Jerry loved to hunt and fish. He could tell many hunting stories from his youth, that were always a joy to listen to. When his grandsons came along, he would devote a lot of time to them. Jerry was always lending a helping hand to family members, many neighbors, and friends

Jerry is survived by his wife Freda Larrabee; three children: Jerry C. (Heidi) Larrabee of Hill Point area, Barbara (Raymond) Wood of Boaz area, Kelly (Tim) Feryance of Cazenovia; grandsons: Zack, Jerry, Andrew, Aaron, Daniel, Owen; step granddaughter: Kristen Porter; great grandson: Jerry; four sisters: Veral Adzina, Rose Beach, Mary Larrabee, Gracie Youngblood; brother James C. Larrabee Sr.; special family friends: Titus and Lori Osborne many in-laws, several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, in- laws, and sisters Viola and Evangaline.

Funeral services will be held at 5:00 PM on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with military rites to be follow by the Local Military Memorial Honors Unit. Visitation will be held at the Pratt Memorial Chapel on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 2:00 PM until the time of service at 5:00 PM.

The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

