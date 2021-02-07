Jerry C. Curren

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Jerry Charles Curren, 87 years old, of Madison, Wis., a leader in the Madison business community, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. He was born on July 24, 1933, in Sioux Falls, S.D., and created a life filled with adventure, family, friends and love. As he always said, the world truly was his oyster and he took it by storm.

Jerry was the third child of Charles Austin Curren and Loretta Helen Curren. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Colleen Naomi Curren (Toohey) and Gordon James Curren. Jerry grew up in an Irish enclave in Sioux Falls, surrounded by family, neighbors, friends and the community of the local cathedral. The stories of the time flowed frequently, as did a multitude of others, as Jerry was the consummate Irish storyteller.

Thanks to strong encouragement from the Dominican sisters at Cathedral High School in Sioux Falls, Jerry became the first member of his family to graduate from college, earning his B.S. in Journalism from South Dakota State University. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving at Guantanamo Bay Naval Station where he established an English language newspaper on the base for Voice of America. After being discharged from the Navy, he accepted a position as the associate editor of the Redfield Press in Redfield, S.D.

It was during his time in Redfield that Jerry met the love of his life, Betty Jane Paananen. Throughout his life, Jerry always referred to Betty as his “bride.” They were married on June 1, 1957, and started their family. They lived in Redfield until 1961, when Jerry took a position with the Rural Gravure Service, Inc. This move began their lives in Madison, Wis.

Jerry was an entrepreneur at his core. During his career at Rural Gravure, he started multiple businesses that included newspaper supplements, Farm Shows, Homemakers Schools, Symposiums and Incentive Travel Developers. He is perhaps best known for his leadership of Burkhalter Travel, headquartered in Madison. Through these businesses, he embarked on a life of travel that would become the hallmark of his career. To Jerry, travel provided more than a business opportunity, it was a way to nurture his love of learning and make life-long friends with people from all over the world. His curiosity and love for adventure and travel inspired his children and grandchildren.

In addition to managing these multiple businesses, Jerry was committed to serving his community. He was president of the boards of the Chamber of Commerce and the Convention and Visitors Bureau. He served on committees to build the Monona Terrace and renovate Dane County Regional Airport. He also volunteered extensively for Edgewood High School and his local parishes.

In 1968, somewhat on a whim, Jerry purchased a summer home in Lac Du Flambeau, Wis. that would quickly become the family’s Camelot. For more than 50 years, this haven in God’s Country became the beloved gathering place for family and friends.

Jerry was just as energetic and full of life during his later years as he was earlier in his life. Betty and Jerry continued to travel during their retirement and took great pleasure in participating in the milestones in the lives of their grandchildren.

Jerry and Betty have three children, Patrice (Ed) Mani, Beth (Dan) Flaherty and Tim. They have 10 grandchildren, Cailin (Joanne), Nicole, Patrick, Colin (Taryn), Joe, Grace, Bridget, Curren, Austin and William. They also have three great-grandchildren, Leland, Vera and Jade. His stories, sense of humor, and visits to “his office” to catch up provided the glue that bound the family together.

The family deeply appreciates the outpouring of love they have received from friends and family since Jerry’s passing. We will all miss the Old Dog.

A private family service will be held on Feb. 9, 2021. Friends and family wishing to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Jerry’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9. 2021.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Sinsinawa Dominican Sisters through their online giving site at www.sinsinawa.org/donate . Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com .

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.