MOUNT HOREB – Jerome William “Jerry” Ryan, age 83, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on May 17, 1936, in Madison, the son of William and Lola (Thompson) Ryan. Jerry graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1954 and served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1960 to 1966.

Jerry worked as a truck driver for several local trucking companies before retiring in 2005. From 1964 to 1982, he volunteered as a firefighter with the Mount Horeb Fire Department.

Jerry was an avid auto racing fan. He especially enjoyed Indy car racing and attended the annual Indy 500 for over 20 years. He also spent many Sunday nights at Angell Park speedway where he would cheer on his favorite midget driver. He enjoyed classic cars and was proud of the ones he owned and liked to show them off in the local summer parades.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Cindy (Corey) Wehling; and granddaughter, Kelly Mueller.

He was preceded in death his parents; and brother, Thomas D. Ryan.

A graveside service for immediate family will be held at UNION CEMETERY, at the corner of Springdale St. and Eighth St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

A special thank you to all the wonderful caretakers that Jerry had over the years that helped keep him living in his own home. And also, thank you to Heartland Hospice who have an amazing staff that were so supportive.

Memorials may be made to Mount Horeb Senior Center.

