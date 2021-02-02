Jerome “Sarge” Neve

Jerome J. “Sarge” Neve, born October 26, 1946, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021 at the V.A. Medical Center in Tomah, WI, with his family by his side.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston, WI, with Father John Potazcek celebrating. Visitation will be held at the church starting at 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.

Jerry put up a good fight against Leukemia for 3 and a-half years, but sadly lost. Jerry was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Jerry could always be found in “his” pew for Mass and never missed attending.

Jerry was proud of the service he gave to his country as a member of the US Army. He was extremely proud of his brother Dan, who served in Vietnam. He was a member of the Burton-Koppang American Legion Post #81. He also gave generously to the DAV as a way to pay it forward to his fellow service men and women. Jerry had a special place in his heart for his “special” brother, Kevin. He came to visit Kevin often at his group home. Jerry was also very proud of his Irish heritage. There was nowhere in his life that you could look and not find some image of Ireland, including the shamrock on his truck window. Jerry graduated in 1964 from Madonna High School in Mauston. From there he attended UW River Falls and graduated in 1968 with honors in Journalism and Criminology. Jerry worked for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) out of Milwaukee, WI. He was on duty during the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. He made a life-long friend with Dick Tewes of Nevada. They stayed in contact to the last day of Jerry’s life. He also worked for the Mauston Post Office for many years. Jerry loved to garden and shared his bounty with all his friends and family. He also loved to play cards and could be found with buddies at many a card table in Lyndon Station. He loved to hunt and feed and watch the birds. He played fast pitch softball for the Red Dot Bar and Leo’s Upper Dells Bar for 20 years. He got his athletic ability from his dad who played in the minor baseball leagues for the Boston Braves.

Jerry is survived by his brothers, Greg (Alberta) Neve, Dan (friend, Susie) Neve, both of Mauston, and Kevin Neve of Oregon; his sisters, Mary (Leo) Jurkowski of Wisconsin Dells, Carol Finucan of Mauston and Joan (Richard) Mohr of Fitchburg, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, friends and his special friend, Linda Coughlin.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Richard Finucan.

Thank you to St. Croix Hospice for their compassionate care of Jerry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jerry’s Honor, may be made to the family or St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 401 Mansion St. Mauston, WI 53948.

