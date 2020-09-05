Jerome Derr

Jerome C. Derr age 89, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

He was born on December 16, 1930 in Columbus to Oscar and Laura (Schmidt) Derr. Jerome graduated from Columbus High School. He was married to Ione Ruesch on June 19, 1954 in Wisconsin Rapids and the couple had five children. Jerome farmed on the family’s century homestead in the Town of Hampden.

He was a hard worker who passionately embraced the farming lifestyle. He was a loving and attentive husband, father and grandfather who especially enjoyed times when the family was together. In his early years, Jerome found time for snowmobiling, dancing and travel, especially their trips to Nashville. Jerome worked at Electric Motor Service in Madison, WI for many years until retirement. After his wife’s passing, Jerome was married to Eileen Levandowski on November 16, 2002 in East Bristol.

In his retirement years the couple wintered in Texas, enjoying socializing with other snowbirds at the pool, bicycling, or at the bocce ball court. He also enjoyed woodcarving and making his homemade wine, sharing it with family and friends. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Survivors include his wife Eileen of Columbus; four daughters Shirley Vaughan of Sun Prairie, Patricia (Larry) Gumz of Rio, Diane (Daniel) Guenther of Columbus and Lynn (Warren) Kreyer of Poynette; one son Duane Derr of Madison; two step children Gale Levandowski of Berry, AL and David (Karen) Levandowski of Hinckley, IL; five grandchildren Chris Vaughan, Tyrone (Ashley) Gumz, Erica (Jason) Knaus, Laura (Tom) Kendall and Bryan (Sheri) Guenther; five great grandchildren Deklan, Kane, Landon, Vivian and Everly; one sister Marian Jesberger of Sun Prairie; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ione in 2001; a brother, Robert and an infant sister, Agnes. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at11:00 A.M., with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M., on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, East Bristol. Rev. Jarod Holzhuter will officiate. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Joseph Church. A heartfelt thank you to LifeStar and Ryan EMS, Prairie Ridge Health ER and ICU staff in Columbus and Dr. Rolf Poser. Also, special thanks to and Dr. Hudson and staff at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison.