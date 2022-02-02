Jenifer (Ninneman) Yaroch

MADISON – Jenifer (Ninneman) Yaroch, 55, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. Jenifer, a beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend was born on August 4, 1966 in Madison, WI the daughter of Victor and Gloria (Zutter) Ninneman.

Jenifer loved so many and was loved by so many more. She had an energy that with even just one encounter with her, you would remember her for life.

She was a loving, outspoken and compassionate person who loved to be silly and was often referred to as “Crazy” by her two nephews whom she adored dearly. Jenifer loved animals, especially her cat Misty. She loved being outdoors, sitting by the pool and reading books, vacationing in Florida, and visiting casinos with her parents.

Jenifer had a deep love for her family and cherished the time they spent together. From the holiday gatherings to the impromptu get togethers – Paisan’s pizza was her place to go, but we can’t forget about the good times at the Moose Lodge too! The relationship Jenifer had with her brother, Douglas Ninneman, was like no other. There was never a dull moment when Jenifer was around – from teaching her to ride her bike down Esch Lane and setting record speeds, to the deer head greeting her at the front door when she opened it, the permanent marker “glasses” drawn on her face, and most importantly we can’t forget garbage bag specials…..all days that will never be forgotten.

A special thank you goes out to the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital, SSM Hospice, and Dr. Albert Musa who never gave up on her.

When you think of Jenifer, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest.

A Celebration of Life will take place from 1:00-4:00 p.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Rodeside Grill, 6317 Rostad Dr., Windsor, WI 53598.

