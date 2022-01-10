Jenifer Anne Will

by Obituaries

MIDDLETON – Jenifer Anne Will, age 52, of Middleton, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at home.

She was born on Nov. 13, 1969, the daughter of Kim and Gloria (Ziegler) Gruebling and Roger and Mary Will.

After graduating high school, Jenifer worked at the First Star Bank. Later, she especially enjoyed her time waitressing and making many lifelong friends.

After getting MS, she became an at-home Mom to the joys of her life, Jon, Breann and Hannah. She (and Tim) were a blessing to many families by helping elderly friends stay in their homes as long as possible. She loved dogs and was especially fond of Barney, Duke, Hershey, Moka, Copper and Murphy.

Jenifer is survived by her parents; son, Jonathan Ring; significant other, Timothy Webb; daughters, Hannah and Breann Webb; and brothers, Robert and Timothy Will.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Karen Jean Gruebling; grandparents, Eberhard and Laura Ziegler; and her uncle, Robert Endres.

A celebration of life will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Avenue, Middleton, on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

“My Dearest Daughter”

We didn’t know the pain that day would bring

When your beautiful heart stopped beating and we couldn’t do a thing

No words can stop the heartache or stop the tears that will fall

We miss you sweetheart and always will.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Avenue

(608) 831-6761

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.