OREGON – Jeffrey Scott “Jeff” Eyers, age 54, of Oregon, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

He was born on Sept. 1, 1965, in Madison, the son of Neil and Judy (Kemper) Eyers.

Jeff graduated from Middleton High School in 1984 and was a proud UW-Whitewater alumnus. It was there that he met the love of his life, Vicki Small. They were united in marriage on May 12, 1990, in Reedsburg, Wis. Jeff leveraged his detail-oriented and hard-working personality as he worked as a project manager at Cummins Filtration for over 20 years. He was an outdoorsman and loved hunting, camping, traveling and riding his motorcycle. He also enjoyed golfing, bowling and playing cards. Jeff was very handy and took pride while fixing cars and woodworking-especially building fun furniture projects. Jeff passed along many of his interests to his children. Most of all, Jeff was a family man, he loved being with his family no matter what they were doing. Along with that, Jeff was very personable and enjoyed talking with his many friends. So much so, that his family often thought he had gotten lost running an errand but, in all actuality, he had just found someone to have a nice conversation with.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Vicki; daughter, Melissa (Forrest) Cantwell; son, Zachary (Naomi) Eyers; parents; Neil and Judy; and brother, Craig (Lisa) Eyers.

Public visitation will take place at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020. A private service will follow. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, please be aware only 50 people may be allowed inside at a time.

Memorials may be made to Be the Match Foundation (bethematchfoundation.org).

