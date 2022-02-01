Jeffrey Lynn Hardel

by Obituaries

Verona – Jeffrey Lynn Hardel, 68, of Verona passed unexpectedly and without suffering of cardiac arrest on Monday Jan 31.

Jeff was born June 8th, 1953, the son of Marilyn and the late Paul Hardel. Jeff graduated from Lena-Winslow High School in 1971. He received his Associate’s Degree in Automotive Technology at Highland Community College and continued on the Advisory Board for many years. Jeff was a mechanic at Alphorn Ford in Monroe for nearly 30 years. He enjoyed wrenching on cars long after retirement. Jeff was an avid hunter and taught hunter safety for many years. Jeff was also a member of the Monroe Fire Department retiring after 27 years. During his time on the fire department he served as assistant chief and instructor. After retirement Jeff spent his Summer Days mowing for the Verona Park District. He influenced the lives of so many through his passion to help and mentor others.

Jeff was an amazing father and grandfather. He had 2 children, Jennifer (Mike) Chapman (Megan and Brinlee) and Eric (Ahna Holliday) (Asher and Payton) with his former wife Glenene.

Jeff found his true love, Rita Martin whom he married in 2009. Together Jeff and Rita attended and served at Memorial Baptist Church, where Jeff came to know Jesus as his personal savior. They loved sharing their farm, High Hill Acres in Richland Center with friends and family, where they hunted and enjoyed the simple life of the outdoors.

Jeff was blessed to have 3 siblings Dave (Ann), Sharon (Rich) Moore, Deb (Keith) Iborg, many nieces and nephews including 3 very special nieces by marriage Kayla (Devin) Truman, Kim (Daniel) Lawless, Katy (Derek) Brinkman and a daughter of love and caring, Lori Anderson and her son Brandon.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, Feb 4, 2022 at Memorial Baptist Church in Verona at 2 pm, with visitation from 12-2.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to your local service organizations.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.