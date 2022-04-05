Jeffrey Lien

by Obituaries

Jeffrey Lien, age 60, Wisconsin Dell, WI, passed away on April 1, 2022, after his courageous battle with cancer.

Jeff was born on March 9, 1962, in Fort Atkinson, WI, the son of Norman and Margaret Lien. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1980. Jeff ran the family business, Wisconsin Pest Control, with his father, Norm for over 40 years. He enjoyed the relationships he built with his customers.

Jeff loved the many trips he took with Audrey. He also enjoyed golf, boating, fishing, camping and hunting. He was a great outdoorsman with many mounts to show for his efforts. He had a lot of fun hunting with his dad and uncles in South Dakota. Jeff was also an avid Packers Fan!

Jeff is survived by fiancé, Audrey Boudon; his father, Norman; brother, Dennis Lien (Teresa); sisters, LilaMae Colburn (Barry) and Monica Carmin (Gene), nieces and nephews and Audrey’s daughter, Hannah. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret; grandparents; aunt and uncle.

Jeff will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Trappers Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells with Pastor Steve Keller officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon following.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to all the caregivers who gave him comfort. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jeff’s name to American Cancer Society (cancer.org).

