OREGON – Jeffrey John “Jeff” Rosnow, age 63, of Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, Idaho, due to complications from surgery.

He was born on Oct. 3, 1956, in Clintonville, Wis., the son of John and Joan (Ferg) Rosnow.

Jeff was the first of his family to graduate from Clintonville High School. He then attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating in 1979 with a Food Science degree. He married the love of his life, Nancy Fischer on July 4, 1980, in Potter, Wis. They started a family in Iowa, raising three boys, with many camping adventures, walks to Dairy Queen, and trips up north.

Jeff’s career started at Oscar Mayer in Davenport, Iowa, was promoted to a new role with Kraft in Madison, Wis., and finished his career with Mondelez as Director of Commercialization. Jeff retired after 38 years of developing Lunchables, accumulating wiener whistles, trying numerous snack foods, and traveling the world. He was a devoted member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oregon, Wis., serving on many committees, teaching Sunday School, and was especially passionate about singing for the choir and church band, Soulvation. He was a proud Boy Scout troop leader, committee chair, and charter representative for 16 years. Jeff loved spending his time outdoors, running, walking, gardening, attending Badgers games, playing catch with Buck, and being a friendly neighbor. Grandpa Rosnow, Dad, Pops, and Husband will be greatly missed by his family.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Nancy; sons, Joshua (Robyn) Rosnow, Joseph (Brenna) Rosnow and Jonathan Rosnow (fiancée, Clare); grandchildren, Boaz, Ceres and Evelyn; mother, Joan Rosnow; sister, Becky Cater; brother, Todd (Ann) Rosnow; brother-in-law, Thomas Paiser; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Rosnow; sister, Peggy Paiser; and brother-in-law, Leroy Cater.

An outdoor visitation will be held at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

A private family memorial service will be held on Monday. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required.

Memorials in Jeff’s name will be used to commemorate his commitment to his faith at St. John’s Lutheran Church and his devotion to the Boy Scouts.

