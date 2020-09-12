Jeffrey James “Jeff” Shebesta

Site staff by Site staff

CHICAGO, Ill. – Jeffrey James “Jeff” Shebesta passed away suddenly at home in Chicago, Ill., on Aug. 26, 2020, from a heart attack at age 43.

He was born on June 27, 1977, in Madison, Wis., the beloved son of Jim and Lynn Shebesta. He graduated from Verona High School in 1995 and the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1999. He received his law degree from the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana in 2002. Currently, Jeff was an Assistant General Counsel for Blue Cross Blue Shield (Mergers and Acquisitions) for Illinois, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Jeff went over and above in everything he did. He was the best Dad to his daughter, Emily, 11, and his son, Caleb, 9. He always was looking for ways to teach them and help them with their activities. Emily had her violin lessons and dance. He worked steadily with Caleb to foster his baseball and soccer skills.

Jeff was dedicated to his daily exercise workouts and trained and ran three marathons in the past five years. As a member of Old St. Mary’s Parish in Chicago, he taught religious education classes and had just joined the Parish Council.

In addition to his parents and his children, he is survived by his former wife, Kate Shebesta; brother, Kevin (Sarah); nephews, Aaron and Nathan; uncle, Gary (Cheri) Shebesta; aunt, Charlotte Rank; and cousins, Spencer and Paige Shebesta.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. THOMAS AQUINAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding. The Mass will be LIVE STREAMED starting at 10 a.m. at www.stamadison.org. Burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held at the church from 8:30 a.m. until the start of the Mass on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chicago KICS football club, www.chicagosfoodbank.org, or Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.