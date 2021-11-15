Jeffrey J. Klein

by Obituaries

Jeffrey J. Klein, 58, of Montfort, formerly of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Upland Hills Health in Dodgeville, Wisconsin.

Private family services will be held at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Memorials may be made to the Jeffrey Klein Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Jeffrey was born on August 6, 1963 in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Francis and Anna (Blindert) Klein. Jeffrey lived at the Cornerstone Foundation in Montfort for many years where his housemates became a second family to him. He worked at the Hodan Center and loved going, he would sit by the window every day watching and waiting for the bus to pick him up. Jeffrey also loved cookies, he had a big sweet tooth, and watching TV.

Jeffrey is survived by his mom, Ann Klein; siblings, Kim (David) Davis, Kevin Klein, Gary (Kathy) Klein, Kellie Klein, Cory (Kim Weigel) Klein, Jennifer (Glen) Heidepriem, and Craig (Tracy) Klein; 17 nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Francis; and niece, Alyssa Klein.

