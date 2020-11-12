Jeffrey Dean McCulloch

MADISON – Jeffrey Dean McCulloch, age 59, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, due to heart disease and complications from diabetes.

He was born on April 14, 1961, in Madison, Wis.

Jeff grew up in Monona and attended Winnequah Elementary and Monona Grove High School. He was employed as a meat cutter at local Supermarkets, following in his father’s footsteps. He worked for Oscar Mayer for 25 years until the closing of the Madison Facility.

Jeff is survived by his sister, Sharon McCulloch (John) Swiatek of Sun Prairie; brother, David (Louan Watters) McCulloch of Tuscon, Ariz.; sisters-in-law, Ann of Sun Prairie, Karen of Madison and Lisa of Cottage Grove; aunts, Barb and Anne Endres; six nephews; three nieces; nine great- nephews; four great-nieces; and many cousins and friends. He adored his cats, Maggie and Buddy that he rescued.

Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, George and Vangie McCulloch; and brothers Terry, Toby, Bill and Mike. It’s comforting to know that Jeff is reunited with them in Heaven.

Because of the Covid, Jeff will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held when we can gather without fear.

Any contributions can be made to The McCulloch Scholarship Fund at Monona Grove High School. It is presented to a graduate who chooses to attend a Trade or Tech College.

Jeff will be missed by all who knew him, God Bless!

