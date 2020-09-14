Jeffery C. Fess

Albany, WI – Jeffery C. Fess, age 59 passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Clement J. Zablocki VA Hospital in Milwaukee, due to complications of an automobile accident in May.

He was born on August 11, 1961 to Charles and Ruth (Replinger) Fess, Jr. in Chippewa Falls, WI. Jeff graduated from Madison East High School and continued his education at MATC, where he graduated with degrees in graphic design and criminal justice. In 1989 Jeff enlisted in the United States Army, he served tours of duty in Desert Storm and Somalia, and was also stationed in Italy, Germany, California, and Colorado until being honorably discharged in 1995. Following his service Jeff worked for the Green Bay Police Department and as a graphic artist. He was an intelligent man with a passion for the arts, and could often be found drawing or painting while listening to music.

Jeff is survived by his children Brandon, Jason, Cameron, and Zoe, grandchildren Logan and Everleigh, sister Ketha (Kevin) Crubaugh, niece Brittney, nephew Sean, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Charles Fess Jr., mother Ruth McDonald, sister Jennifer Fess, and brother-in-law Mark Krawcek.

A private time of remembrance will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI. Military honors will be accorded following the time of remembrance.

