MADISON-Jeffery A. Jenkins, age 44, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born on Oct. 7, 1976, in Madison, the son of Michael and Linda (Ring) Jenkins. Jeff graduated from Monona Grove High School.

Jeff worked as a maintenance technician and was always “tinkering” even when not working. He was an incredibly hard worker. Jeff enjoyed trap shooting, being outdoors, grilling and spending time with family and friends. Jeff was always willing to help others. He liked to stay busy, whether it was spending time with family and friends or working.

Jeff is survived by his parents, Mike and Linda Jenkins; brother, Paul Jenkins (Misty DuBose); two nephews, Evan Jenkins and Chris Henry; maternal grandmother, Barbara “Barb” Ring; and paternal grandparents, Donald and Frances Jenkins. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and special friends, Bob and Tammy, and many other good friends. He will be missed by his faithful companion, Eli, his German Shepherd.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert “Bob” Ring.

A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held when we can all gather safely.

Memorials may be made to a charity of your own choice in memory of Jeff.

A special thank you to the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital Neuro ICU for their exceptional care of Jeff.

