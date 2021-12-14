Jefferson Middle School teacher placed on leave after offensive assignment

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. – A Jefferson Middle School teacher was placed on administrative leave recently after planning an assignment students reportedly found offensive.

Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds said in a statement that the teacher had planned a “reenactment” of the Boston Tea Party.

According to LeMonds, a review of the assignment found that students would assume the identity of various characters, some of which were stereotypical and brought “racialized harm.”

The assignment was stopped before the reenactment, and the teacher was put on leave pending a more in-depth review.

LeMonds did not make clear the date when the reenactment was assigned, or when the teacher was put on leave.

You can read the full statement below:

Recently, Jefferson Middle School students reported their teacher’s planned

“reenactment” of the Colonial Tea Party, as part of their history lesson materials, included aspects which were offensive. After a preliminary review of the materials, the school principal quickly

determined the assignment was not consistent with the district’s vision, commitment to equity, cultural responsiveness and was outside the scope of district curriculum. The assignment was stopped prior to the reenactment, and per district protocol, the teacher

has been placed on administrative leave pending a more in-depth internal review. The initial review of the assignment found it included students assuming

the identity of a variety of “characters” from the colonial time period. Students were to assume stereotypical roles which brought racialized harm. The district recognizes how some Jefferson students were harmed during the

planning process of this reenactment, and acknowledge they deserve better. Jefferson leadership will be conducting a full review of curricular units with staff to ensure the lessons and content being taught meet district expectations. As a school district, this serves as a stark reminder there is much more

work to be done in creating diverse spaces where scholars can learn acceptance and feel a sense of belonging. MMSD is committed to continuing our journey to become an inclusive and anti-racist school district where every student is empowered to make meaningful

contributions to the world.

