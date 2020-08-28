Jefferson man charged with tax fraud

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

JEFFERSON, Wis. — A Jefferson man was charged late last week with filing a false income tax return and filing a fraudulent claim for credit.

According to a criminal complaint, Adam Kuehn used his business employer identification number for the Ironwood Restaurant to make fake W-2 forms that he then filed to get a tax refund from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

Kuehn also reportedly filed a fraudulent claim for Earned Income Credit.

If convicted, Kuehn faces up to 12 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.

The investigation was conducted by Special Agents with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Office of Criminal Investigation.

