Jefferson Elementary School temporarily switches to all-virtual learning

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The School District of Janesville announced Jefferson Elementary School will pivot to all-virtual learning starting Wednesday.

According to a news release Monday, a large number of staff have had to quarantine after coming into close contact with a positive case. As such, the school cannot be fully staffed for in-person instruction.

The elementary school will have online instruction until at least Oct. 30, at which point the district will consult with the Rock County Public Health Department to reevaluate the situation.

“The School District of Janesville is grateful for and appreciates the partnership that exists with our parents and families,” the district said in a statement. “The SDJ thanks the community for their flexibility, patience, and understanding as we work together to keep our students engaged and learning throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency.”

Students were sent home with an iPad and charging cord Monday afternoon. Parents can call the main school telephone line at 608-743-6600 to make arrangements to pickup the devices for students who were not in school Monday.

Tuesday will be used as a transition day and not have in-person classes.

Parent-teacher conferences originally scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday will also now be done virtually or over the phone.

