Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office releases new photo of man believed to be involved in couple’s deaths, house fire

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — The Jefferson County’s Sheriff’s Office released a new photo of the man believed to be involved in a couple’s deaths and a house fire earlier this week.

According to a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kevin P. Anderson, 61, of Fort Atkinson. The new photo is from December 2019, according to the post.

The post said Anderson is 6-feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and balding brown hair.

Anyone who sees Anderson is asked to not approach him and immediately contact law enforcement at 920-674-7310.

Law enforcement officials were dispatched to a possible burglary Tuesday night. When they arrived, a deputy found the Lemke’s bodies in the driveway.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, the deputy was then shot at from the home. He returned fire before seeing black smoke coming from the house, which later went up in flames. The two people who were killed outside of a Jefferson County home have been identified as Nedra Lemke, 57, and Jim Lemke, 59.

