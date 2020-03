Jefferson County sees first case of COVID-19

JEFFERSON, Wis. — The Jefferson County Health Department has reported its first case of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to health officials, the person had recently traveled domestically and developed symptoms upon returning home.

The person is self-quarantining and is working with the Jefferson County Health Department.

