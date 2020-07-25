Jefferson County releases statement on the recent data backlog from PHMDC

JEFFERSON, Wis. — Jefferson County Health Department released a statement on Public Health Madison Dane County’s recent data backlog Saturday afternoon saying, ‘The department is dedicated to keeping the public informed about the COVID-19 pandemic including providing accurate data and current guidelines.’

On Friday, the Public Health Madison Dane County had corrected a backlog of negative test results displayed on its data dashboard. However, this was not the case for Jefferson County, according to the report.

Officials said the health department consistently processed all COVID-19 results in under 24 hours to send to county leaders, schools and the public.

“We strive to provide the most up to date information. We know we need to be a trusted resource for people seeking ways to keep themselves safe during these uncertain times,” stated Gail Scott, Director/Health Officer. “We ask that people do everything they can to avoid getting the virus including washing their hands, watching their distance and remaining 6 feet apart from non-household members and wearing a face covering. This disease can range from people having no symptoms to people dying or having life-long effects from the virus. Since COVID-19 is so new, we still don’t know all the long-term effects it can have.”

