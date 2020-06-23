Jefferson County man sentenced to 150 months in prison for distributing child pornography

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A Jefferson County man was sentenced to 150 months in prison Tuesday for distributing child pornography.

Kyle A. Riggs, 34, of Fort Atkinson, pleaded guilty to the charge Jan. 13, according to U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin Scott C. Blader’s office. Riggs’ prison sentence will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

In May 2019, the release said an undercover officer made an online profile and portrayed himself as Miranda, an 11-year-old girl. Officials said Riggs reached out to the profile and sent sexual statements. The release said the two continued talking to one another through the Kik app.

Although he believed the person in the profile was 11, Riggs “indicated he wanted to have sex with her and film it,” according to the news release. Officials said Riggs also repeatedly asked to have photos sent to him.

On Oct. 5, the release said Riggs sent the Miranda profile a video showing a man sexually assaulting a young girl. He initially claimed that the video showed him and a neighbor, but that statement was later proven false. However, officials said an investigation revealed Riggs sexually assaulted a different child, and he is likely to face state charges at a later time.

During his sentencing, Riggs blamed marijuana and alcohol for his actions, but the judge said that was “at most a little too easy” of an excuse.

