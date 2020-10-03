Jefferson County asks for community’s help amid rising Covid-19 cases

JEFFERSON, Wis. — Jefferson County is asking for help from the community amid an uncontrolled rise in the spread of Covid-19 cases.

In a health alert issued on Saturday, the Jefferson County Health Department described experiencing a strain on their capacity for testing, case investigation and contact tracing. The county has recently experienced a rapid increase in the number of new confirmed Covid-19 cases.

To cope with the strain, health officials will no longer be calling contacts who those who test positive. The JCHD is asking those who receive positive test results to immediately notify anyone they have been in close contact with.

Covid-19 test results are currently taking up to 5-7 days and health officials are asking all tested individuals to remain isolated while they await their results.

The JCHD is also urging all citizens to follow Public Health Guidelines.

