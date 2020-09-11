Jefferson Co. law enforcement searching for stolen vehicles following string of thefts, vehicle break-ins

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Courtesy Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

LAKE MILLS, Wis. — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for the people who broke into and stole multiple vehicles early Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the suspects are connected to a black four-door Honda.

Officials said they received multiple reports of vehicles with broken windows during the same time period when five other vehicles were stolen from local residences.

At least five vehicles were stolen Wednesday. Two of them have been recovered, but three are still missing.

Multiple vehicles were also broken into and rummaged through. Some property was stolen during the break-ins. One of the victim’s credit cards that was stolen was used in Milwaukee, according to the Facebook post.

Law enforcement officials are still searching for a red 2010 Chevrolet Camaro with the license plate AFK-6314, a 2000 Polaris ATV 325, and a black 2017 Dodge Caravan with the license plate AHU-7985.

The vehicles were last seen at a gas station in Lake Mills.

Anyone with information about the vehicle thefts is asked to contact Detective Don Petig at 920-674-7316.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.