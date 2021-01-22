Jefferson Co. health department launches vaccination clinic

Logan Rude

Photo courtesy of the Jefferson County Health Department

JEFFERSON, Wis. — The Jefferson County Health Department launched a COVID-19 vaccination clinic last week to help with vaccinating health care workers and area residents who are eligible under Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan.

Within the first week, health care workers administered more than 800 doses of the vaccine to frontline health care workers, first responders and long-term care facility workers, among others.

“This was a great milestone for our county and residents as we continue an organized and efficient rollout of vaccine with the hope that the end of this pandemic is in sight,” officials said in a news release.

Earlier this week the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced that Wisconsinites aged 65 and older will be eligible for vaccination starting Monday.

Jefferson County residents who are or will soon be eligible for vaccination can find more information about upcoming vaccination clinics online.

