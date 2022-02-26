Jefferson Co. giving away free N95 masks Saturday

by Site staff

JEFFERSON, Wis. — The Jefferson County Health Department is giving away free N95 masks on Saturday.

The county’s health department said the mask giveaway will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fair Park. Each family will be able to get 10 masks while supplies last.

Those interested in picking up masks should enter the park through the southern entrance and drive to the north side of the activity center.

The county also gave away masks on Friday. They come from the Strategic National Stockpile and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

