Jefferson Co. confirms 2nd case of COVID-19

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

JEFFERSON, Wis. — Officials from Jefferson County confirmed the county’s second case of the coronavirus Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release, both confirmed cases are related to domestic travel.

Jefferson County officials confirmed their first case of COVID-19 on Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is expected to share updated statewide numbers later Sunday afternoon.

