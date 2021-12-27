Jeannine April Larson

Jeannine April Larson, 79, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Alden Estates of Jefferson.

Jeannine was born on April 23, 1942 in Beloit, daughter of the late Onnie and William “Willy” Bernard. She married Bryon Bruce Larson in Fort Atkinson on April 19, 1969.

Jeannine earned an Associates Degree in Nursing and worked as an LPN for 3 years, before she decided to stay home and start a family.

Jeannine was a member of First Baptist Church in Fort Atkinson as well as the Red Hat Society.

Jeannine is survived by her sons, David (Kirsten) Larson, Brian Larson and Kenneth Larson; adopted daughter, Danielle (Alvin) Kline; grandchildren, Cassandra Larson, Katherine Larson and Theodore Larson; great grandchildren, Deklyn, Aoife and Finn and adopted sisters, Caroline Engelhardt, Carol Wonderly and Marilyn Wonderly.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bryon Larson and infant son, Gregory Larson.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. A private family burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.

