Jeanne Marie Hefty

MOUNT HOREB/MIDDLETON – Jeanne Marie Hefty, age 86, formerly of Mount Horeb, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics.

She was born on May 3, 1934, in Mount Horeb, the daughter of Stanley and Lillian (Zeppelin) Ayers.

Jeanne graduated from Mount Horeb High School. She married Dean Hefty on Sept. 17, 1955, at Springdale Lutheran Church. Jeanne worked as a secretary for Sentry Insurance for a number of years before becoming a church secretary for Springdale Lutheran in 1969, retiring after 30 years of service in 1999. Jeanne was an active member of Springdale Lutheran Church. She enjoyed participating in Song of Norway dancers for 25 years and helped create hundreds of quilts for LWR.

Jeanne is survived by her husband; two daughters, Sherri Hefty and Michelle (Joseph Burress) Hefty; Greek daughter, Dina (Spilios) Constantindis; siblings, Russell (Sandra) Ayers and Jennifer (Ronald) Spielman; grandson, Michael (Jennifer Joppa) Reynolds; step-grandsons, Ryan Burress and Jared (Heidi) Burress; five great-grandchildren; extended Greek family; and many nieces and nephews and their extended families.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, William Ayers; niece, Vicki Ayers; and in-laws, Paul and Helen Hefty.

Due to the current pandemic, a private burial will be held at Springdale Lutheran Cemetery.

A public service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made in Jeanne’s name to Springdale Lutheran Church.

