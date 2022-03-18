Jeanne Griffith

by Obituaries

Madison–Jeanne Elizabeth Griffith died on March 15, 2022 at the age of 96. She was born in Oakes, North Dakota, to Neal and Emma (Schulz) Andrews and spent her early years there. She was the descendent of homesteaders in Dakota Territory and mid-19th century immigrants from Germany that settled in Wisconsin. During the Great Depression, the family was displaced and lived in several states in the West as her father sought work but as the economy improved and WWII approached, the family settled in Columbus, Wisconsin, when her father returned to railroading.

Jeanne graduated from high school in Columbus and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison with scholarships and by working for her room and board. She received both a B.S. and an M.D. with honors. She interned at St. Luke’s Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, and was a pediatric resident at Children’s Memorial and St. Luke’s Hospitals in Chicago. She returned to Cleveland to practice pediatrics for the next eleven years but, being interested in working overseas, she returned to school and received an M.P.H. from the School of Public Health of Johns Hopkins University. Under the auspices of the Department of International Health at JHU, she spent the next two years with the Rural Health Research Projects in rural Punjab, India. She was joined there by Raymond Griffith, an old friend from Cleveland, and they were married in New Delhi, India. They spent the year travelling the length and breadth of India and then by train and bus overland to Europe before settling in Chicago, where Jeanne joined the staff at the then new Loyola Medical Center in suburban Chicago. Overseas beckoned again and they returned to India and then to South Korea where they were invited by a graduate student they had known in Cleveland. They arrived in Korea as a family of two and left as a family of six. They returned to Wisconsin, where Jeanne was Director of Student Health at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater until retirement.

Jeanne is survived by daughter Sally (Oh Jiwoong) of Madison and their children Sophie and Anaïs, and by sons Daniel and David of Chicago. She is also survived by her sister Jan Braker of Topeka, Kansas, and her family of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Steven, by her former husband Raymond Griffith, by her sister Caryl Andrews, and by her brother-in-law Willard Braker.

A private family service will be held. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Columbus. Memorials may be directed to MAP International at www.map.org (global health and relief). Please share your online condolences with Jeanne’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com

