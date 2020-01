Jeanne E. (Gaffney) Wallace

Jeanne E. Wallace, age 94, passed away December 23, 2017 at St. Mary’s Care Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday December 29, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with visitation for one hour prior. Burial will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

