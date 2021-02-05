Jeanne D. Shinko

Some people only walk this earth for a short time.

Their departure reminds us that angels are watching over us. Jeanne Dorothy (Teynor) (Neff) Shinko, age 75, rejoined her heavenly family and gained her wings on January 22, 2021 after passing away peacefully in her sons’ home in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.

Jeanne was born on February 23, 1945 in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin to the late Clarence A. Teynor and Dorothy A. (Evans) Teynor. Jeanne was raised in Prairie du Chien alongside her seven brothers and sisters and attended St. Mary’s Academy. After graduating, she moved to Milwaukee where she met the love of her life, the late Ross Neff.

A tragedy took the life of her first husband; baby girl, Lana Neff; and unborn baby. Jeanne survived with her daughter, the late Carol (Neff) Bachleitner. Jeanne faced this and many other difficult seasons with incredible strength, showing all those who knew her what resilience, perseverance, and unwavering faith truly look like. Jeanne later married the late Ronald Shinko, having her current and only living child R. Scott Shinko. They called Rome, Wisconsin home for 25 years.

While she was only the biological mother of four children, many people considered Jeanne their second mom. Jeanne was a compassionate spirit whose passion in life was caring for others. She enjoyed cooking, canning, secondhand shopping, and laughing. Above all else, she loved spending time with loved ones. She eventually moved back to Prairie du Chien to be closer to her sisters, nieces, and nephews where she lived out the remainder of her time here on Earth. Jeanne was a wonderful woman who was loved immensely, is missed terribly, and will always be cherished.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Dorothy; husbands, Ross Neff and Ronald Shinko; daughters, Carol and Lana; granddaughter, Katherine (Katie) Husain; and siblings, Jim Teynor and Betty Lang.

Jeanne is survived by her son, R. Scott Shinko (Edward Chapman Claassen); grandchildren, Erick Bachleitner, Elizabeth (Alex) Meikle and Jeremy Husain; great grandchild, Amelia Bachleitner; brothers, Tony (Donna), Bill (Ann), and Danny (Rose) Teynor; and sisters, Trudie (Gary) Adams and Linda (Bob) Vance. She is further survived by her nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss her dearly.

