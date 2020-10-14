Jeanette Strassman

Site staff by Site staff

MONONA – Jeanette Strassman, age 98, of Monona, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Drumlin Memory Care.

She was born on Jan. 31, 1922, in Madison, the daughter of Jennie Dahl and Olaf Nelson.

Jeanette graduated from Madison Central High School. She worked as a packager for Oscar Mayer for 38 years. Jeanette was a member of the East Side Businessmen’s Club. Jeanette loved hosting holiday parties especially Christmas. She liked staying busy and enjoyed working with her hands making dolls and cross stitching. She was an avid sports fan and especially liked to cheer on the Cubs, Badgers and Packers.

Jeanette is survived by her three daughters, Selma (Dennis) Gordon, Nancy Johnson and Vickie (Bob) Peterson; three sons, Butch (Sue) Hauge, Duane (Cyndi) Hauge and Dick (Joyce) Hauge; sister, Corrine Thomas; many grandchildren; and special friend, Leah Emerson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Selmer Hauge and Del Strassman; along with her son, Kenny Hauge; and her three brothers and two sisters.

A private funeral service will be held.

The public may visit drive through style from the comfort and safety of your car at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 12 Noon until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420