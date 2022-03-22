Jeana E. Ryan

by Obituaries

Jeana Elise (Fox) Ryan, 48, of Monticello, Wisconsin, was welcomed home by God on March 18th, after a 2 year battle with metastatic melanoma surrounded by family and friends.

Born on November 28, 1973, Jeana was raised in Ada, Ohio by the late John Harry Edward Fox and Joyce Elaine (Zimmerman) Fox. After graduating from Ada High school in 1992, Jeana was to receive a degree in Civil Engineering from Ohio Northern University in 1996. There she was very active with cross country and indoor and outdoor track.

Jeana loved being a professional engineer and was employed by numerous civil construction firms such as Kokosing Construction Company, JF Brennen Company INC., Terra Engineering and Construction and Kraemer North America. Her passion and drive provided opportunities to collaborate on projects both domestic and abroad.

Jeana is survived by a loving and devoted husband, Jason Ryan and six beautiful children: Jonathan, Laura, Jaelyn, Delenn, Jillian and Gossard. Also surviving: sister, JoEllen (Fox), Matthew, Cooper and Sydney Redshaw of Fishers, Indiana and stepfather, Robert Cupples of Bluffton, Ohio.

Jeana was a loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend. Everyone who knew Jeana, loved her. All would agree this love was reciprocated, Jeana was the picture of generosity and selflessness. She loved spending time with her children as well as supporting their school and sporting activities. She gave endlessly to better Monticello in ways such as serving on the school board and participating in many fundraising activities to support the community. Jeana was a member of the Zwingli United Church of Christ.

Friends and family are welcome to visit from 4:00 to 7:00 PM on Friday, March 25th at Zwingli United Church of Christ, Monticello and 1- hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday, March 26th from 2-3pm. A celebration of life service will begin at 3:00 pm.

A second celebration will be held in Ada, Ohio. Friends and family are also welcome to visit from 6:00-8:00pm on Friday, April 8th at Hanson-Neely Allison Funeral Services in Ada, Ohio.

A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 11:00 on Saturday, April 9th at Ada First United Methodist Church. Inurnment of ashes will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada following the service.

Memorial contributions will be made to The Jeana Ryan Memorial to fund a local scholarship for students interested in the field of engineering or technology. That fund will be set up at The Bank of New Glarus.

The VOEGELI-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monticello, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

