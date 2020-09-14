Jean Rozann “Rosie” Layton

Jean Rozann “Rosie” Layton age 71 of Spring Green passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Greenway Manor Nursing Home in Spring Green.

She was born on September 30, 1948 the daughter of Donald R. and Anna M. (Fenton) Paulsen and was married on July 1, 1972 to Donald J. Layton. Rosie was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green.

Survivors include her seven children, Jim (Denise) Layton of Spring Green, Michael (Wendy) Layton of Spring Green, Doug (Jenny) Layton of Richland Center, Lisa (Michael) Rossi of Valrico, FL, Barb (Todd) Newton of Spring Green, Donnie “Butch” Layton of Lone Rock, Bonnie Layton of Brandon, FL; 15 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; 3 siblings, William (Marilyn) Paulsen of Lone Rock, Tim (Judy) Paulsen of Blue River, Mike (Sandy) Paulsen of Spring Green; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald, and her sister Mary McGuire.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Spring Green. Fr. John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.