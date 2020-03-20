Jean R. Trickey

MONONA – Jean R. Trickey, age 89, of Monona, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Sage Meadow Senior Living Center.

She was born on Feb. 23, 1931, in Waupun, the daughter of William and Mae (Bailey) Potter. Jean was a long-time Monona resident. She worked as a clerk for Kelty-Best for 27 years.

Jean is survived by three daughters, Connie (Thomas) Martin, Jetta (Ralph) Roberts and Terri (Steve Gadbow) Trickey; three grandchildren, Ruby, Ivy and Madison Martin; and two sisters, Lois (Tom) Burke and Sandy Trottier.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Richard Potter.

Per Jean’s request, no services will be held.

