Jean Prabst

Jean (Missfeldt) Prabst was born at Fort Atkinson Hospital in November 1933 and died on March 11, 2022 in Cottage Grove, WI. She grew up on County Road J in Fort Atkinson, attended the Black Hawk School, a one-room schoolhouse next to her parent’s house and Fort Atkinson High School, graduating in 1951. She married Robert (Bob) Prabst in 1953. They were married for 68 years and lived in Fort Atkinson until February 2020 when they moved to Cottage Grove. Jean worked in various places over her many years in Fort Atkinson including JC Penney, Horton Portrait Studio, Highsmith, ACE Hardware and most recently The Fireside Dinner Theatre. She enjoyed golf, vacationing in Florida and most of all being with her family.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Florence and Merton Missfeldt and stepmother, Dorothy Missfeldt. She is survived by her husband, Bob; two children, Cindy Prabst (Wendy) of Gainesville, FL and Robin Prabst (Barry) of Sun Prairie, WI as well as two granddaughters, Alyssa Johnson and Adrienne Rouse (Robin) and three great-grandsons, Aaron, Jonah and Elijah Rouse. She is also survived by her sisters Genevieve Ellis of Tallulah, LA and Connie McCallum of Canton, GA.

Arrangements have been made by Dunlap Memorial Home. A private memorial service is planned for the family. For those who wish to honor Jean’s memory, the family suggests donations be made be to Agrace Hospice (https://www.agrace.org/donate/) or a favorite organization of choice.

