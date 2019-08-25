Jean Marie Clatworthy

Jean Marie Clatworthy, age 84, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was born on Aug. 26, 1934, in Prairie du Chien, WI, the daughter of Aloysius and Mildred (Granzow) Lechnir. Jean graduated from Prairie du Chien High School. She moved to Madison after graduation and worked as an administrative assistant for UW-Madison for many years. Jean married Joseph Clatworthy on Aug. 7, 1982 at Queen of Peace.

Jean is survived by her sister, Joan Maier; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Clatworthy; father, Aloysius R. Lechnir; mother, Mildred S. Lechnir; two sisters, Dorothy Lechnir and Aileen Fischer; and brother, Robert Lechnir.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019. Burial will be held at Saint Joseph Cemetery, Edgerton. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.

