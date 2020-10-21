Jean Louise Clark

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON/LODI/WAUNAKEE – Jean Louise (Heim) Clark was born May 17, 1926 to Robert and Ruth (Hagan) Heim.

She went to her heavenly home on October 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

Jean grew up in the heart of downtown Madison. She attended St. Raphael’s Grade School. Jean graduated from Madison Central High School in 1944.

In that downtown neighborhood, Jean met a boy who later became her loving and devoted husband, Thomas Clark “TJ”. After Tom came home from serving his country in WWII, they were married on October 19, 1946 at St. Raphael’s Cathedral. They celebrated nearly 71 years of marriage.

While raising her family she was a full-time mother and wants to be remembered as a mother who was always home baking cookies when her children came home from school. In 1973, the family moved from Madison to Lodi. She and Tom retired to senior housing in Waunakee in 2004.

Jean was very proud of her 22 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She liked to attend their school functions and sporting events.

Jean was proud to be a regular blood donor until her age no longer permitted.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Tom.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary (Ray) Haefner of Fitchburg, Kathleen (Tim) Clark-Werra of Menomonee Falls, Nancy (Michael) Boyd of Madison, Colleen Clark Buss of Waunakee, Ann (Jerry) Mabis of Lodi, and Patricia Laskowski of Pewaukee; a son, Thomas Jr. of Baraboo; her 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (special sister-in-law, Jinny) Heim of Waunakee; brother-in-law, Fritz (Betty) Woldt of Marshall; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a stillborn son, Vincent Robert; her sister, Judy Woldt, and three of Judy’s children, Debbie, Shirley and Ronnie, who were killed in a car accident in 1974, and grandson, Daniel Haefner.

A private service will be held. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Lodi.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to your favorite charity or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Our loving mother prayed daily for our health, safety and all our needs. Now she is watching over us from heaven. The world is never the same when your mother is no longer in it.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 South Main Street

(608) 592-3201