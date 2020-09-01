Jean L. Dickens

Site staff by Site staff

Jean L. Dickens, 88, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Ennoble Manor, Dubuque, Iowa.

Private family services will be held. Rev. Naomi Garber will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Jean L. Dickens Memorial Fund, which can be mailed to the funeral home in care of the Jean Dickens family, at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Jean was born on May 25, 1932 in Elk Grove Township, Lafayette County, Wisconsin, the daughter of Christopher and Frieda (Hatch) Wedige. She was united in marriage to Raymond Dickens on April 4, 1951 at First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Jean was very active in the Platteville Senior Center where she enjoyed playing cards, such as, 500, euchre, hand-n-foot, and also playing Bingo. She and Ray also enjoyed going on many bus trips together. Jean greatly loved to spend time with friends and family, singing and dancing, but her greatest love of all was her family.

Jean is survived by two sons, Ronald (Jackie) Dickens and Timothy (Kerry) Dickens; three grandchildren, Ronnie (Melissa) Dickens, Chelsea (Alex) Brosnahan, and Brandon Welch; two great-grandchildren, Drew and Brianna (Terrance) Dickens; three great-great-grandchildren, Khloe and Kendall Dickens and Landon Brosnahan; and one sister, Marian Stromquist.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Kenny; and sister, Margaret Brown.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Sienna Crest for all of their care given to Jean over the last few years.