Jean L. (Burr) Kuster

Site staff by Site staff

POTOSI, WI – Jean L. (Burr) Kuster, age 81, of Potosi, WI, formerly of Lancaster, WI, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Lancaster Health Services.

She was born January 7, 1939, the daughter of Arthur and Opal (Buroker) Gander. She went to Soldiers Grove High School. In 1960, Jean married Gary Burr and together they were partners of the Purity Bakery in Lancaster. After Gary’s death in 1990, Jean married Galen J. Kuster in 2008. She enjoyed birdwatching, collecting knick knacks, and spending time with her husband. Jean will be fondly remembered for her big smile and joyful spirit.

Jean is survived by her husband, Galen; two nephews, Andrew (Jody) and Anthony “Tony” (Sue) Reynolds; five step-children: Bonnie (Paul) Klein, and their children, Cameron, James, Matt, Patrick and Kyle; Dwight (Beth) Kuster, and their children, Alesha, Travis, and Ryan; Kevin (Candy) Kuster, and their children, Ashley, Nicole and Mitchell; Karl (Melissa) Kuster; and Wade (Michelle) Kuster, and their children, Skyler, Owen, Riley, Wyatt, Cole and Baylee. She is also survived by a sister, Susan Milender.

In addition to her parents and husband, Gary, Jean was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie (Roger) Reynolds.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Hillside Cemetery in Lancaster with Pastor Jim McMahon officiating.

In lieu of plants, flowers and other gifts, memorials in Jean’s honor may be mailed to P.O. Box 30, Lancaster, WI 53813.

The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Lancaster is entrusted with her services.

Online Condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com