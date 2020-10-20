Jean Knudson

Jean M. Knudson, age 84, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at her home.

She was born on February 25, 1936 in Columbus to Anton and Teckla (Danielak) Kasmiski. Jean married Daniel Memmel in 1952 in Columbus and had two daughters with him. She was later married to Jerry Knudson in 1966. After employment as a cake decorator at Gardner’s Bakery in Madison, Jean worked for several Columbus businesses including IGA Foods, Elba Food Store, Columbus Community Hospital, the Bootery, Kurth Mansion Antiques before her retirement.

Jean will be remembered for her unfailing generosity and willingness to put others’ needs first; her faith was very important to her. She was deeply patriotic whether supporting our troops with care packages and thanking every single veteran for their service. She loved spending time with family, friends and beloved pets, and always fed the birds and squirrels in her yard.

Jean is survived by her two daughters Danita (James) Bosch of Marinette and Janine (Robert) Sullivan of Madison; two granddaughters Anna (Chris) Schaub and Margret Sullivan; great-granddaughter Alydia Jean Schaub; two sisters-in-law Delores and Helen Kasmiski; nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; three brothers Edwin, Jerome (Carol) and LaValle Kasmiski; two sisters Mildred (Francis) McCaffery and Myrtle (Matt) Thoma.

A private memorial service will be held with Chaplain Dennis Richards officiating. Inurnment will be in St. Jerome’s Catholic Cemetery, Columbus.

Jean’s Family wishes to thank Dr. Rolf Poser, Dr. Sam Poser, and the staff of Hillside Hospice for their dedication, care, and compassion.

