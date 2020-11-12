Jean Horn

Jean Horn, 93, of Fort Atkinson, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 of COVID-19 at Jefferson Memory Care.

Throughout her life, Jean was very social and enjoyed styling hair, volunteering at her daughter’s school, cooking, baking, and hosting large family parties, especially during the holidays.

Jean remained cheerful, even in recent years as dementia took its toll. She did not always recognize family and friends, but still had a smile for visitors. In the past few months, Jean also liked being “on TV” during video visits, making sure she looked camera ready.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Sandee of Madison, as well as many nephews, nieces, and their families.

She was preceded in death in 2017 by her husband, Earl, as well as her parents, siblings, and many other extended family members through the years.

Considering the current pandemic, no service will be held.

If you wish to memorialize Jean, please consider making a gift to the charity of your choice.

The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

